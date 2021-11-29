Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park burns hundreds of acres

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Fire crews in North Carolina are working to control a fire in Pilot Mountain State Park that has already burned hundreds of acres.

North Carolina Forestry Service spokeswoman Christie Adams says the fire that covered about 300 acres Monday morning.

It grew by about 75 acres overnight.

Adams says a team arriving Monday would take over management of the fire.

There are about 30 to 40 people involved in the fight.

The fire was first reported Saturday evening in the area of the Three Bear Gully Trail.

Adams says the cause hasn’t been determined.

On Monday, the N.C. Forest Service announced a ban on all open burning.