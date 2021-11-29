Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park burns hundreds of acres

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • A wildfire burns on the west side of the mountain at Pilot Mountain State Park, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • Smoke envelopes the landmark pinnacle (far left) as a wildfire burns on the north side of the mountain at Pilot Mountain State Park, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • A wildfire burns on the west side of the mountain at Pilot Mountain State Park, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • Smoke envelopes the landmark pinnacle (top left) as a wildfire burns on the north side of the mountain at Pilot Mountain State Park, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • A wildfire burns along the ridgeline of the mountain at Pilot Mountain State Park as seen from a location south of the park, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Fire crews in North Carolina are working to control a fire in Pilot Mountain State Park that has already burned hundreds of acres.

North Carolina Forestry Service spokeswoman Christie Adams says the fire that covered about 300 acres Monday morning.

It grew by about 75 acres overnight.

Adams says a team arriving Monday would take over management of the fire.

There are about 30 to 40 people involved in the fight.

The fire was first reported Saturday evening in the area of the Three Bear Gully Trail.

Adams says the cause hasn’t been determined.

On Monday, the N.C. Forest Service announced a ban on all open burning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store