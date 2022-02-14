Fire captain injured in Macon Co. wildland fire

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina fire captain was injured in a wildland fire Saturday afternoon in Macon County.

At approximately 1 p.m., Fire Captain Terry Rholetter was injured while engaged in battling a wildfire in the Mountainside Road and Big Ridge Road area of Highway 441 North, Macon County Emergency Management said.

According to emergency management, Captain Rholetter serves as a fire captain with Macon County Fire Services and also serves as the Chief of Otto Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Captain Rholetter was installing a fire control line when his position was overrun by flames.

He was transported to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia for treatment of serious injuries, officials said. An injury review has been initiated to document the incident and provide guidance for hopefully preventing a reoccurrence.

According to officials Mountain Valley Fire and Rescue and the North Carolina Forest Service along with Macon County Fire Services were initially dispatched to the incident with reports of structures in danger. Gusty winds and difficult fire conditions resulted in additional responses from Franklin, Cullasaja Gorge and Cowee Fire Departments from Macon County along with Savannah Fire Department from Jackson County.