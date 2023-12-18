THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three firefighters and a driver suffered minor injuries after a crash in North Carolina.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, firefighters were on their way to a crash on I-85 around 1 p.m. on Sunday when an SUV crossed the intersection of Baptist Children’s Home Road and West Holly Hill Road extension, hitting the fire truck.

The truck overturned. The driver of the SUV and three firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No charges have been filed.

One person was taken to the hospital in the crash that they were initially responding to and the highway patrol is investigating.