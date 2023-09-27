SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The first flu-related death has been reported in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services, a person from the Midlands region died from complications due to the flu.

The official start to flu season is Oct. 1.

“Although we are just entering the flu season, this is a sober reminder to us all that the flu is already here and that it can be deadly. Sadly, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in our state,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “The best way to prevent the flu is to get your shot early.”

DHEC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated against the flu.