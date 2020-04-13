5 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in SC, 127 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Five additional coronavirus-related deaths and 127 new virus cases have been reported in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the state now has a total of 3,439 COVID-19 cases and 87 virus-related deaths.

DHEC said the five people who died were all elderly and had underlying health conditions. Two of the patients were residents of Greenville County while the other three were residents of Aiken, Beaufort, and Kershaw counties.

LINK: Cases by zip code in SC

In South Carolina, a total of 32,764 tests have been done by both the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

The state also said that 50.7 percent of hospital beds in the state are in use with 5,748 beds available.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 1

Anderson County: 3

Berkeley County: 7

Charleston County: 12

Chester County: 1

Chesterfield County: 1

Clarendon County: 1

Colleton County: 1

Darlington County: 4

Dorchester County: 2

Fairfield County: 2

Florence County: 7

Greenville County: 7

Greenwood County: 1

Hampton County: 2

Horry County: 13

Jasper County: 1

Kershaw County: 2

Lancaster County: 1

Lee County: 2

Marlboro County: 1

Pickens County: 3

Richland County: 30

Saluda County: 1

Spartanburg County: 14

Sumter County: 4

Union County: 1

York County: 2

Total cases by county: