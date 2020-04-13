1  of  17
5 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in SC, 127 new cases

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Five additional coronavirus-related deaths and 127 new virus cases have been reported in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the state now has a total of 3,439 COVID-19 cases and 87 virus-related deaths.

DHEC said the five people who died were all elderly and had underlying health conditions. Two of the patients were residents of Greenville County while the other three were residents of Aiken, Beaufort, and Kershaw counties.

In South Carolina, a total of 32,764 tests have been done by both the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

The state also said that 50.7 percent of hospital beds in the state are in use with 5,748 beds available.

New cases by county:

  • Aiken County: 1
  • Anderson County: 3
  • Berkeley County: 7
  • Charleston County: 12
  • Chester County: 1
  • Chesterfield County: 1
  • Clarendon County: 1
  • Colleton County: 1
  • Darlington County: 4
  • Dorchester County: 2
  • Fairfield County: 2
  • Florence County: 7
  • Greenville County: 7
  • Greenwood County: 1
  • Hampton County: 2
  • Horry County: 13
  • Jasper County: 1
  • Kershaw County: 2
  • Lancaster County: 1
  • Lee County: 2
  • Marlboro County: 1
  • Pickens County: 3
  • Richland County: 30
  • Saluda County: 1
  • Spartanburg County: 14
  • Sumter County: 4
  • Union County: 1
  • York County: 2

Total cases by county:

  • Abbeville County: 9
  • Aiken County: 51
    Deaths: 2
  • Allendale County: 5
  • Anderson County: 109
    Deaths: 5
  • Bamberg County: 7
  • Barnwell County: 5
  • Beaufort County: 194
    Deaths: 7
  • Berkeley County: 90
    Deaths: 1
  • Calhoun County: 6
    Deaths: 1
  • Charleston County: 351
    Deaths: 2
  • Cherokee County: 8
  • Chester County: 20
  • Chesterfield County: 23
  • Clarendon County: 86
    Deaths: 4
  • Colleton County: 17
  • Darlington County: 43
  • Dillon County: 5
  • Dorchester County: 73
    Deaths: 1
  • Edgefield County: 10
  • Fairfield County: 23
  • Florence County: 79
    Deaths: 7
  • Georgetown County: 31
    Deaths: 1
  • Greenville County: 346
    Deaths: 10
  • Greenwood County: 18
  • Hampton County: 9
  • Horry County: 147
    Deaths: 7
  • Jasper County: 12
  • Kershaw County: 181
    Deaths: 5
  • Lancaster County: 66
  • Laurens County: 14
    Deaths: 1
  • Lee County: 31
    Deaths: 3
  • Lexington County: 206
    Deaths: 6
  • Marion County: 6
    Deaths: 1
  • Marlboro County: 15
  • Newberry County: 13
    Deaths: 1
  • Oconee County: 14
  • Orangeburg County: 37
  • Pickens County: 31
  • Richland County: 524
    Deaths: 10
  • Saluda County: 7
  • Spartanburg County: 188
    Deaths: 4
  • Sumter County: 152
    Deaths: 4
  • Union County: 23
  • Williamsburg County: 15
  • York County: 136
    Deaths: 3

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

