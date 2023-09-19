5 South Carolina schools have been selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools

(WSPA) – Five schools in the state have been awarded the title of 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools, as announced by the US Department of Education.

Of the 353 schools selected nationwide, the five South Carolina schools included:

Coosa Elementary School in Beaufort

Ben Lippen School in Columbia

Sterling School in Greenville

Christ Our King-Stella Maris School in Mount Pleasant

Wren Elementary in Piedmont

Schools chosen were recognized “based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments,” according to the department.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

A full list of the schools selected along with brief descriptions can be found on the National Blue Ribbon Schools website.