ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms police now say only five victims suffered injuries during a shooting that took place on the beach Friday evening.

The shootings stemmed from a so-called “senior skip day” where multiple fights broke out on the beach.

Authorities initially reported that six people were injured during the shooting. They said that the sixth person was included due to Charleston County EMS double counting a victim involved in a crash that also happened around the time of the shooting.

“Once detectives completed all interviews and conducted follow-ups, Isle of Palms Police confirmed that there were only five victims from the shooting,” Isle of Palms PD Sgt. Matt Storen said.

Sgt. Storen said a 17-year-old male, two 15-year-old males, and a 16-year-old male each suffered injuries because of the shooting.

A 28-year-old female was also injured and remains in the hospital. She is listed as stable.

The other victims have since been released.

Police say their investigation into the shooting continues. They are again asking anyone who may have information to please call 843-886-6522.