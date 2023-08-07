EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday in honor of fallen Easley Police Office Matthew Hare.

According to the Easley Police Department, officers received a call for service around 5 a.m. to assist with a call regarding a mental health crisis near the railroad tracks on East Main Street.

Two officers found the person around 6 a.m. on the train tracks and were attempting to get them off the tracks when 22-year-old Matthew Hare was hit by an Amtrak train.

This order will be to honor Hare’s “selfless service, remarkable bravery, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

All flags on state buildings should be lowered from sunrise to sunset.