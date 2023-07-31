NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered all flags on state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of fallen Newberry Police Officer Lieutenant Michael Charles Wood, Jr.

Lt. Wood was killed in a crash while responding to a call Wednesday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patol, Lt. Wood’s patrol car was traveling south on Nance Street while a tractor-trailer was traveling east on Dixie Drive.

Troopers said the two vehicles crashed at the intersection.

Lieutenant Wood was taken to the hospital where he later died.

All flags should remain at half staff from sunrise to sunset “in honor of his selfless service, remarkable bravery, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”