Florence Co. sheriff pleads guilty to 2 charges, removed from office

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone has been removed from office after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and embezzlement charges during a court appearance Wednesday.

During sentencing, Boone received a jail sentence of five years suspended to one day already served, meaning he won’t spend anymore time in jail. He’s also been ordered to five years of probation, to pay $17,000 in restitution and attend mental health and substance abuse counseling.

Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order shortly after the court hearing removing Boone from office.

William G. Barnes will serve as Florence County Sheriff until the position is filled with an election November 3.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, released the following statement:

“Today a very sad chapter for Florence County comes to an end. We pray for Boone and his family and as the new chapter begins, we look forward to meeting the challenge of rebuilding and re-earning the confidence and trust of Florence County.” CHIEF DEPUTY GLEN KIRBY, FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

In November 2019, a grand jury returned additional indictments against Boone for one charge of misconduct in office and three counts of campaign ethics violations. This was in addition to the one count of misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement Boone was charged with in May 2019.

The new indictments alleged that Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use.

The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to ten years in prison. The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than five hundred percent of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.

Boone, a Republican, was first elected as Florence County Sheriff in 2004, taking office in early 2005. He was re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016.