Florence County deputy among 3 injured in explosion on boat in SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – Emergency crews responded to an explosion on a boat at the Charleston Harbor Resort Marina.
Authorities say the incident happened at the fuel docks Sunday just before 9 p.m.
Three people were injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Mike Mixon, with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, said the fire was out when crews arrived.
Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said an investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was one of those injured and suffered a dislocated shoulder in the incident.
Kirby said the other two people injured suffered burns.
