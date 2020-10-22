Florida man breaks a Georgia fishing record a few miles south of Columbus

State News

by: Blake Eason

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Florida man recently broke a Georgia record for catching the largest Blue Catfish in Georgia and it was caught just a few miles south of Columbus.

Tim Trone of Havana, Florida, took a weekend trip to visit friends in Georgia and to participate in a fishing tournament. Little did he know at the time that this would be a record-setting weekend for him on the Chattahoochee river. 

“The tail comes out the water and all I thought was man I got my 50-pound fish. I’ve got the 50 pounder, I’ve been wanting to break 50 pounds. It was surreal to think I got my 50-pound fish,” says Trone.

Previously Trone’s catfish record was 40 pounds, so 50 pounds would beat this. However, that number would continue to climb once caught and then weighed on a 100-pound scale. 

“We pulled it up and the bottom scaled out and I knew right then, like I’ve got the Georgia record,” says Trone.

Trone then had to take the fish to another weighing site to hopefully get a more accurate answer to solidify his record-setting catch. 

“I went over there, we weighed the fish and it come out to 110 pounds, 6 ounces. And that’s when it hit me, I know I’m completely official, I’ve got the Georgia State Record,” says Trone.

