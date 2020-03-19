1  of  24
Fmr. SC deputy charged with child sex crimes, SLED says

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Lewis Beard (From: Georgia Department of Corrections)

AIKEN CO., SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a former Aiken County deputy with multiple child sex crimes.

40-year-old Robert Lewis Beard has been charged with 15 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and three counts of Lewd Act Upon a Child Under 16.

Beard is currently serving a 25-year sentence in Georgia on charges related to the case, including aggravated child molestation, according to SLED.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Aiken County and Edgefield County Sheriff’s Offices.

The case is being prosecuted by the Second and Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Offices.

