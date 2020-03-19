Fmr. SC Governor David M. Beasley tests positive for coronavirus

Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha during their meeting at Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)

(WBTW) – Former South Carolina Governor David M. Beasley has tested positive for coronavirus.

Beasley made the announcement on Thursday and said he felt unwell after returning from an official trip to Canada this past weekend.

“I took an early decision to go into self-quarantine five days ago,” Beasley posted.

Beasley said in the past few hours he received confirmation after testing. “So far, my symptoms have been relatively light, and I am in good spirits. I am lucky to be close to my family and I have access to excellent medical support.”

Beasley urged those working at the World Food Programme, where he is the executive director, to trace back to anyone who might have been in close contact with him. He has been reaching out to alert everyone he’s been in contact with to let them know they, too, might be infected.