Folly Beach bans smoking to help eliminate cigarette litter

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — After more than a year of advocating to eliminate cigarette butt litter on Folly Beach, the city’s council has officially passed a smoking ban.

The Post and Courier reports the ban targets smoking on the open beach and beach-access points. People who violate the ban face a first time fine of $25, $50 for a second offense within a year and $100 for any other violation within the same year.

Surfrider Foundation Charleston launched a Hold On to Your Butt campaign at Folly Beach last summer, pushing for the ordinance in the process.

Officials say the butts and filters can leach toxic chemicals into the water and soil, which could be lethal for small animals like shrimp and crabs.