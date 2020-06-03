Food Lion buying 62 BI-LO, Harveys Supermarket stores in Georgia, Carolinas

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Food Lion announced Wednesday it is in the process of purchasing 62 BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket stores from Southeastern Grocers.

The stores being purchased in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina will remain open as BI-LO and Harveys Supermarkets until the transaction is complete, according to a news release from the company. The transition is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April 2021.

Food Lion, the Salisbury, N.C. based brand, said it plans to hire more than 4,650 associates at the 62 new stores.

“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years. We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”

The company said the stores will be served by ADUSA Distribution, LLC, through the Mauldin distribution center.