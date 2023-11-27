CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a former Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy in connection with an alleged assault that occurred earlier this year.

Deputy James H. Carter, III is accused of allegedly assaulting a suspect and calling them a derogatory name following a vehicle pursuit in the Hollywood area on Oct. 21. It was captured on the deputy’s body camera.

The suspect, who is African American, was charged at the time with resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, and various drug charges.

An affidavit obtained by News 2 states that Carter “struck [the suspect] in the facial area knocking him unconscious momentarily] after the suspect tripped and fell to the ground during the pursuit.

“The defendant then placed his hands around the neck area of [suspect] and moved his body to the ground,” the affidavit continues.

The document further states that after the suspect was handcuffed, Carter asked him if he “enjoy[ed] that little nap” as they were walking to the patrol vehicle.

Carter, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with misconduct in office and third-degree assault and battery.

He was terminated by the sheriff’s office on Nov. 17 in connection with the incident.

“Your actions warrant immediate termination for egregious conduct regardless of subsequent additional policy violations,” the sheriff’s office said in a letter of termination, obtained by News 2.

News 2 has requested copies of the body camera video; however, it is not being released pending the investigation.

Carter is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.