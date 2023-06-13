COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Marlboro County correctional officer has been charged with assault.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Morgan Elridge Ridges, 54, used excessive force on an inmate when working at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

On May 3, Ridges used his right foot to pin an inmate’s head to the floor while they were handcuffed. Ridges then lifted his left foot off the floor and put his full weight on the inmate’s head using his right foot, according to reports. Ridges reportedly lifted his foot, allowing the inmate to raise his head off the floor, before stepping back down and causing the inmate’s head to strike the ground.

Ridges then attempted to place a spit mask on the inmate who reportedly kept moving, causing Ridges to strike them in the face with a closed fist.

During the investigation, SLED obtained video evidence of the incident in addition to Ridges’ recorded statement.

Ridges was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center and charged with assault and battery third degree and misconduct in office.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit solicitor’s office.