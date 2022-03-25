DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Dorchester County deputy was arrested on assault and battery charges.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Christopher Brooks, 34, on Thursday. North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess requested SLED to investigate Brooks.

The investigation found that Brooks willfully and unlawfully drew his service pistol and taser in front of two people in October 2020.

According to the arrest warrant, Brooks served as an apartment complex courtesy officer. He was in the complex’s office, dressed in his uniform, at the time he drew his service items.

Both victims said Brooks did not point either weapon in their direction, but felt that he used poor judgement. One witness admitted that she feared for her life.

The arrest warrant said that Deputy Brooks admitted that he spark tested his taser, but denied drawing his duty pistol.

Brooks was booked in the Dorchester County Detention Center.