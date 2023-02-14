CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced her presidential campaign Tuesday morning, challenging former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Haley announced her presidential launch through a campaign video, becoming the first major Republican to challenge Trump.

Previously, Haley served under Trump as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

In her video, Haley talks about the future of America and asserts for a newer generation of leadership to drive the country.

She also talks about her upbringing in a racially segregated town.

“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants — not Black, not white. I was different,” she says.

Further in the video, she expresses to citizens to rediscover what unites the country.

“Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Haley says.

On Wednesday, Haley will visit Charleston to formally announce her run.