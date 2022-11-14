DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – One of three University of Virginia football players shot and killed Sunday night was a former athlete at Woodland High School.

Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver for UVA football, played for Woodland High School in Dorchester County.

Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage Sunday night. Two other people were wounded.

The Associated Press reports the shooting took place on a bus as students returned from an off-campus trip.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody Monday morning following a manhunt.

Davis’s cousin, Sean Lampkin, who is the current Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, shared a post on social media about his passing. “Saddening, saddening news this morning. God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night,” he said.

Davis was a wide receiver for the University of Virginia and had been playing with the university since 2020. He was also one of 61 players and eight ACC student-athletes to appear on the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year watchlist.

During his time at Woodland High School, Davis earned all-state honors after making 40 catches for 622 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He also played on the high school’s basketball and track teams.

Woodland High School Head Coach Eddie Ford said Lavel was “someone you would want your son to be like.”

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our former Wolverine family members … Lavel was an outstanding student-athlete in Dorchester School District 4, who went on to represent his community at the University of Virginia playing Division 1 football,” the school said. “Lavel’s determination to succeed and devotion to family united those around him and made all those who encountered him better for knowing him.”

The school said the death of Lavel is “tremendous” and this his legacy will “never be forgotten.”

UVA Head Football Coach Tony Elliott released a statement Monday reading in part: “I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.”