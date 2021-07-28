Fort Jackson soldier found dead in forest off-base

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — Army officials say the body of a soldier stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina has been found off base.

The State newspaper reports that officials have confirmed the death of Sgt. 1st Class Greg Abbott of Columbia.

Investigators say Abbott’s body was found in a vehicle in Manchester State Forest in Sumter County on July 22. A cause of death has not been made public.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy was scheduled earlier this week.

Army officials said no more information is available because of an ongoing investigation.

The 55-year-old Abbott served in the 345th Training Battalion as a member of the U.S. Army reserves.