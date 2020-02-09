Four people in North Carolina monitored for coronavirus

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina health officials say four people who recently returned to Charlotte from China are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department said four were being held in self-quarantine.

County Manager Dena Diorio told WRAL-TV that the four people – who have not been identified publicly – are considered “medium risk” for development of novel coronavirus, Diorio said the four were sent home for a voluntary, 14-day self-quarantine.

She said they do not currently have any symptoms.

The outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally.

More than 700 people in China have died.