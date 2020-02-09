1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Clearmont Baptist Church Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church - Arcadia First Baptist Church of Cowpens Griffin Baptist Church The Phoenix Center Trinity Way Baptist Church-Greenville Wesley Chapel UMC

Four people in North Carolina monitored for coronavirus

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina health officials say four people who recently returned to Charlotte from China are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department said four were being held in self-quarantine.

County Manager Dena Diorio told WRAL-TV that the four people – who have not been identified publicly – are considered “medium risk” for development of novel coronavirus, Diorio said the four were sent home for a voluntary, 14-day self-quarantine.

She said they do not currently have any symptoms.

The outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally.

More than 700 people in China have died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store