COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Darius Rucker will host a free concert for students in celebration of the Gamecocks winning the national championship.

After the Gamecocks beat Louisville in the Final Four, Rucker tweeted, “…Free show for the Natty. What say u Gamecocks?!?!?!?!”

The Gamecocks then defeated UConn 64-49 to take their second national title in five years.

In a video, President Pastides said in a video in reference to Rucker’s tweet, “We’re going to say that you said for free… we want it right away.”

Rucker quote tweeted and said, “I’m in. Sooner the better!!!”

The concert will be held on April 24 at 8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena.

Students can sign up for a lottery here.