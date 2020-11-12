GALLERY: Heavy rain hammers Carolinas, bringing widespread flooding, dangerous conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A slow moving cold front dumped inches of rain over the western Carolinas Thursday morning causing significant flooding, power outages and water rescues.

The heavier rain will move out by lunchtime or so, but lighter showers will linger through the afternoon.

Here’s a breakdown of flooding and damage in locations throughout the FOX 46 viewing area:

CHARLOTTE:

HUNTERSVILLE:

(courtesy of the Huntersville Police Department)

CORNELIUS:

(Courtesy of the Cornelius Police Department)

CATAWBA COUNTY declared a State of Emergency due to excessive rain causing flooding, power outages, road closures and hazardous conditions.

Catawba County Flooding

IREDELL COUNTY: (Photos courtesy of Iredell Firewire)

YORK COUNTY:

(Courtesy of York County)

