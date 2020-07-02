Georgetown City Council unanimously approves mask ordinance

by: Kaitlyn Luna

UPDATE: Georgetown City Council voted unanimously to approve a face covering ordinance within certain establishments.

The ordinance will go into effect Friday at 9 a.m.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown City Council is set to meet at 10:30 am to discuss and take action on an emergency ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings in certain establishments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

