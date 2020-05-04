Georgia coroner accused of stealing opponent’s signs

METTER, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia coroner has been arrested in the theft of a political rival’s campaign signs.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Candler County Coroner Allen Tyler faces charges of theft and criminal trespass.

The GBI news release says Tyler was caught on camera stealing the signs of candidate Joe Carter.

The release says the bureau was asked on April 8 to investigate allegations that campaign signs were stolen.

A call to Tyler’s number, listed with the Georgia Coroners Association, was not immediately returned.

