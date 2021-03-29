Georgia diners could order to-go cocktails under bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia diners could permanently order mixed alcoholic drinks to go when ordering food under a measure that passed the General Assembly on Monday.

The House voted 120-48 for Senate Bill 236, sending it to Gov. Kemp for his approval or veto.

Georgia lawmakers already agreed to allow restaurants to sell beer or wine to go.

The drinks would have to be packaged in tamper-proof containers with no straw holes.

They would have to be transported in a vehicle’s trunk, glove compartment or behind the last seats. Only two drinks per entree could be ordered.

Local governments could still prohibit such sales.

The measure would take effect as soon as the governor signs it.