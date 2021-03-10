Georgia expands vaccine criteria starting March 15th

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expanding the availability of the coronavirus vaccine in the Peach State.

“We have made significant progress without a statewide mask mandate,” said Kemp. “The people of Georgia did this without closing down restaurants, bars or closing houses of worship.”

Governor Kemp said that starting March 15th, all Georgians over the age of 55, as well as those with high risk conditions, can get a vaccine dose.

“Adding these high risk Georgians will mean that vaccinations will be available to categories that will account for 92% of deaths due to COVID-19 in Georgia.”

State health leaders say that expanded list includes those with asthma, cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, Alzheimer’s, dementia, HIV positive individuals and those who are overweight.

“For everyone currently eligible, please make your appointment as soon as possible,” Kemp said.

Kemp said he plans to get his shot soon.

“We will continue to encourage all eligible Georgians not to wait to get their dose. This vaccine is safe, effective and is our ticket back to normal.”

He said as supplies continue to go up, all adults in Georgia should be eligible to get vaccinated by early April.

“The more Georgians who roll up their sleeves, the quicker we will get to that point. I am convinced that we will get there. We are going to get there sooner rather than later if we get shots in arms and do all the things we have over the past year.”

The state’s public health commissioner said you don’t need to give your social security number or show your driver’s license if you plan to get tested or get a vaccine.

If you qualify for a vaccine, you can find your nearest provider at dph.georgia.gov or register at myvaccinegeorgia.com for one of the nine mass vaccination sites in the state.