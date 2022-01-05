Georgia governor aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen the state’s handgun requirements.

Kemp is scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday to announce his support for legislation that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public.

The move comes as he faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican David Perdue in this year’s governor’s race.

More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit.

Opponents have said such laws escalate the danger to law enforcement and the public.

