Georgia governor closes all public schools, colleges

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is closing all public schools and colleges until at least March 31 to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican governor made the announcement Monday, hours after lawmakers ratified Kemp’s emergency declaration of Saturday.

Most public schools in the state had already closed down on their own.

Kemp says the move is critical to reduce the spread of the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

The state university system says its 26 universities and colleges will not resume in-person instruction for the spring semester.

It will instead shift classes as online “with extremely limited exceptions.”