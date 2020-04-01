Georgia governor to issue statewide shelter-in-place order

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of the coronavirus and shut down public schools for the rest of the year.

Kemp had previously resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.

The result has been a patchwork of ordinances that can vary widely even between neighboring communities.

Kemp said at a news conference on Wednesday the order will take effect Friday and run through April 13.

The announcement comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to climb.