Georgia man accused of hoarding face masks, price-gouging

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Georgia businessman is accused of hoarding face masks as the COVID-19 pandemic spread and of price-gouging by selling them for about double what he paid.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a news release that Milton Ayimadu was arraigned Thursday on the two charges of violating the Defense Production Act of 1950.

President Donald Trump invoked that law in mid-March to try to overcome shortages in masks, ventilators and other supplies.

Pak says Ayimadu is accused of buying more than 200,000 masks from a foreign country at $2.50 each in early March of selling them for about $5 each from then to May.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories