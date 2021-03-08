Georgia moves to limit citizen arrests after Black man slain

Georgia State Rep. Bert Reeves (R-Marietta) presents HB479, which revokes citizen arrest laws, during the 28th legislative day Monday, March 8, 2021, at the State Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s House have voted unanimously for a bill to overhaul the state’s citizen’s arrest law.

The move comes more than a year after a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was fatally shot after a pursuit by armed white men.

House members voted 173-0 Monday for the bill, which would generally bar bystanders and witnesses from making arrests. It now goes to the Senate.

Supporters say Arbery’s fatal shooting last year showed the need for change.

Two of the three men charged with murder in Arbery’s death had said they were attempting a citizen’s arrest, suspecting a burglary.

Prosecutors say Arbery stole nothing and was out jogging when the men pursued him.