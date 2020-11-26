Georgia Secretary of State blasts President Trump over Georgia elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three weeks after the general election, the political bickering continues in the peach state.

In a scathing USA Today op-ed, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger lashed out at President Donald Trump and defended the presidential election in Georgia.

This USA Today headline says it all. Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says, “My family voted for Trump. He threw us under the bus anyway.”

Raffensperger said, “Close elections sow distrust. People feel their side was cheated. We saw this from the Democrats in 2018 and we see this from the Republicans today.”

The op-ed comes after President Trump tweeted late Tuesday night questioning Georgia’s election leaders for not looking at signatures on envelopes for verification.

Governor Brian Kemp said, “It’s hard to believe during the audit that thousands of ballots were found weeks after a razor thin outcome in a presidential election. This is simply unacceptable. We cannot loss memory cards or stacks of uncounted ballots.”

“Our first goal is to carry out elections successfully. Our second goal is to upholding the people’s faith in our democracy by demonstrating the integrity of our process,” said Raffensperger

Raffensperger assured Georgians of no voter irregularities or examples of fraud — and says the missing memory cards and uncounted ballot box were just examples of human error.

“I will work with legislators to find a solution that allows us to use the same security for votes by mail that we use in person including a photo id requirement. We know this stops fraud and it stops the added benefit of the signature system we use now,” said Raffensperger.

He lashed out saying “a losing presidential campaign refused to accept the facts following a playbook written by failed gubernatorial candidate” — alluding to Stacey Abrams.

President Trump requested a recount in Georgia this week — within the 48 hour window after certification. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he stands with President Trump and supports his decision to ensure every legal vote is counted and wants a sample audit of signatures from absentee voting.



