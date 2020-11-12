Georgia secretary of state isolates after wife’s virus test

by: KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is planning to get tested and self-quarantine after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news comes just as the state is preparing for a hand tally of the presidential race.

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told The Associated Press that Tricia Raffensperger tested positive Thursday.

Fuchs says Brad Raffensperger was en route to get tested and plans to self-quarantine as a precaution even if his test is negative.

His quarantine comes as county election officials prepare to do a hand tally of the presidential race.

