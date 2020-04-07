Georgia Senate Appropriations Chairman Jack Hill has died

FILE – In this April 3, 2009, file photo, Georgia Sen. Jack Hill, R-Reidsville, addresses fellow legislators about the state budget bill from the lower podium in the senate chamber during the last day of the legislative session in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor announced that powerful Republican state Sen. Jack Hill has died. He was 75.

Hill was the chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which controls legislation involving how tax dollars are spent.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Hill’s death in a statement on Monday. His cause of death was not immediately clear.

Hill was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat and was serving his 15th term in the chamber. He switched parties in 2002.

Hill’s Senate District 4 inlcudes Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans and parts of Emanuel and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.

Georgia lost a gentle giant today. Jack Hill was one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I ever served with. His loss is devastating to our state, but he leaves behind an unmatched legacy of hard work & public service. Please pray for his loved ones, colleagues & community. https://t.co/d9XsbigPpL — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 6, 2020