SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The owner of a 4,000-acre industrial site says it has ended a longstanding agreement to sell the property to a Georgia county seeking to build a launch pad for commercial rockets.

Union Carbine Corporation said in a statement Thursday that it no longer intends to sell the coastal land to Camden County’s local government.

The county has spent the past decade and more than $10 million pursuing a spaceport for launching satellites into orbit.

County officials were awarded a license by the federal government last December.

But residents who feared the project posed safety and environmental risks forced a referendum in March.

Voters opposed the deal by a large margin.