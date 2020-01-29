Georgia State Patrol fires 30-plus new troopers for cheating

by: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia State Patrol says an entire graduating class of its Trooper School has been fired or resigned amid a cheating scandal.

Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough confirmed at a news conference Wednesday that 32 troopers were fired after being accused of cheating on an online exam for the speed detection operator component of the school’s curriculum.

One trooper resigned after the cheating allegations came to light. All 33 are August graduates of the 106th Trooper School.

McDonough says he’s ordered a complete audit of the training department, which could lead to people higher up being disciplined.

