Georgia state trooper arrested after deadly officer-involved shooting

In this undated photo released by the Georgia Department of Public Safety, State trooper Jacob Gordon Thompson is seen in an official portrait. (Georgia Department of Public Safety via AP)

SCREVEN CO., GA (WSPA) – The Georgia State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a state trooper as a result of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Screven County.

According to the GBI, a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a car for a traffic-related offense on Stoney Pond Road.

When the car refused to stop, the trooper chased the car briefly down several county road, the GBI said.

Investigators said the trooper was able to use a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver which caused the car to stop in a ditch.

The GBI said the trooper fired one shot, killing 60-year-old Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigator said 27-year-old Jacob Gordon Thompson is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Thompson has been fired from the Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Patrol.

Thompson will be booked into the Screven County Jail.