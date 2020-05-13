Georgia teen drivers will have to take a road test after all

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of teens in Georgia who got their driver’s licenses without taking a road test during the coronavirus pandemic will now have to take one after all.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order in April allowing teens who’ve had their learner’s permit for a year and a day with no violations to get a license without taking a road test.

After receiving criticism from safety advocates, Kemp on Tuesday terminated that arrangement with another order that requires anyone who got a license without the test to complete one by Sept. 30.

News outlets report that 20,000 teens have been given a license without a road test.