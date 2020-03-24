Georgia to mail absentee ballot applications to all voters

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, locals cast their vote in Georgia’s runoff election at the Lake Park Community Center in Athens, Ga. A federal judge has ordered Georgia election officials to allow computer experts and lawyers to review the databases used to create ballots and count votes. The ruling came Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the lawsuit filed by election integrity advocates and voters that challenges Georgia’s election system and seeks statewide use of hand-marked paper ballots. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials will mail a form that can be used to request an absentee ballot to all 6.9 million registered voters in the state.

The decision was announced Tuesday by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The state’s March 24 presidential primaries were postponed to May 19 because of the new coronavirus.

Raffensperger is encouraging as many voters as possible to vote by mail, as the virus continues to spread in the state.

Voters in Georgia can vote absentee by mail without needing to give an excuse.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Georgia pushed past 1,000 Tuesday.