Georgia to mail absentee ballot applications to all voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials will mail a form that can be used to request an absentee ballot to all 6.9 million registered voters in the state.
The decision was announced Tuesday by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The state’s March 24 presidential primaries were postponed to May 19 because of the new coronavirus.
Raffensperger is encouraging as many voters as possible to vote by mail, as the virus continues to spread in the state.
Voters in Georgia can vote absentee by mail without needing to give an excuse.
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Georgia pushed past 1,000 Tuesday.