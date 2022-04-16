LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 41-year-old Georgia woman has been found guilty in a Florence Court for running a multi-state fraud scheme that operated in the Pee Dee, according to an announcement Wednesday from the South Carolina U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Quinae Shamyra Stephens, of Douglasville, was convicted by a jury for running a fraud ring with her son, who had already pled guilty to wire and bank fraud conspiracy, according to the announcement.

“Identity theft is a crime that impacts every American and can create lifelong victims. This office will vigorously prosecute criminals who steal from hardworking taxpayers to line their own pockets,” U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis said in the announcement. “Stephens enlisted her son in a sophisticated scheme that involved using the dark web, among other resources, to steal the identities and credit card information of numerous individuals across the country. Stephens, who had at least two felony convictions, committed part of her scheme from a stolen van and while carrying a loaded firearm. I appreciate the quick work of our local partners with the Latta Police Department, and the thorough investigative work of the U.S. Secret Service. This case would not have been possible without them.”

Stephens was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, credit card fraud, identity theft, aggravated identity theft, interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Stephens and her son, 23-year-old Deandre Copes, were traveling from New Jersey to Florida in a stolen rental van when they caught Latta officers’ attention as they were going back and forth from a bank to a store, according to the announcement. When authorities searched the van, they found more than a dozen different identification documents, a device for re-encoding credit cards and more than 25 debit and credit cards that belonged to other people.

A Secret Service investigation found that Stephens downloaded instructions from the dark web and used software to get personally identifiable information. Her laptop also had material and files that could be used to create fake banking websites.

She also had a loaded semi-automatic handgun, and was previously banned from owning a gun and ammunition due to felony convictions.

Witnesses and victims from California, Minnesota, New Jersey, Tennessee, Florida, George and South Carolina attended the trial.

When sentenced, she’ll face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. She will have a mandatory two-year consecutive sentence for aggravated identity theft.