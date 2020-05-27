Georgia woman, brother OK after turtle strikes car window

This May 12, 2020, photo provided by Latonya Lark shows a turtle hanging halfway through the windshield of Lark’s car in in Savannah, Ga. Lark and her brother were not seriously hurt after the turtle launched through the air and became lodged into the windshield of the car they were in, Lark told WSAV-TV. (Latonya Lark via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV-TV) — A Georgia woman and her brother were not seriously hurt after a turtle launched through the air and became lodged into the windshield of a car they were in.

Latonya Lark told WSAV-TV she was driving in Savannah this month when she saw an object that looked like a brick quickly approaching her windshield.

Lark says she began to slow down as the reptile smashed into the window. Her brother said he shielded his face from flying shards of glass.

Chatham County Police officers called for the car to be towed from the scene and the turtle was taken to an animal hospital where it later died.