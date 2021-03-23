All Georgians over 16 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

People line up for COVID-19 shots at a mass vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. The state has four sites located around Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) — All Georgians 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination beginning Thursday. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday.

The Republican governor says supplies of vaccine continue to rise and that he’s confident that enough older adults have been vaccinated to open up inoculation to the broadest possible population.

“Once that expanded eligibility goes live on Thursday, appointments will no doubt be hard to find in our state,” the governor acknowledged.

The state has administered 3.2 million doses overall, with almost 2.1 million people getting at least one dose.

The number of doses being administered has shown a clear upward trend in recent weeks.

Measure still show demand outstripping demand in metro Atlanta, while appointments are abundant in other areas.

Kemp said the state directed 70% of this week’s 450,000 doses to metro Atlanta and areas north of the city.

