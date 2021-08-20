God’s Pit Crew will send team to help with flooding clean up in North Carolina

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew will be sending volunteers and staff to help with the devastating flash flooding that destroyed homes and businesses in Canton, N.C.

The organization plans to send its crew on Saturday, Aug. 21 and they will stay there through Saturday, Sept. 4. Volunteers and staff will bring tractor-trailer trucks filled with equipment and supplies along with blessing buckets that have food, personal, and hygiene items.

“With so much going on in the world, we want to be sure those impacted by this disaster receive help. It’s a terrible situation and we are grateful to be able to bring volunteers and supplies to the area,” said God’s Pit Crew Founder and President Randy Johnson.

The crew will also help clear trees and debris, muck out homes, help with mold remediation, and provide hope and help for those impacted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store