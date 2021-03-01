Gov. Cooper asks for compromise on issues surrounding school reopening bill, says it hasn’t happened yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed a bill aimed at forcing K-12 public schools to offer the option of in-person learning saying it “threatens public health.”

The governor followed up the decision to veto Senate Bill 37 with a statement released on Monday, saying that he believes students should be in the classroom, but, safely and has asked legislative leaders to compromise with him.

“The question on SB 37 that I vetoed is not whether our children should be in the classroom in person. They absolutely should. The question is whether we do it safely,” Cooper said.

Cooper has said he takes issue with the bill allowing school districts to choose whether to follow the state’s minimal or moderate social distancing plans as they reopen.

“The bill allows middle and high school students to be in school without following NCDHHS and CDC guidelines on social distancing,” he continued. “SB 37 also removes authority from state and local officials to put students in remote learning in an emergency like a new COVID variant hitting our schools.”

The governor says he has asked legislative leaders to compromise with him on those two issues but so far they have not.

“I have asked legislative leaders to compromise with me on these two issues but so far they have not. I will continue talking with legislators and I will work diligently with the State Board of Education and the Superintendent of Public Instruction to make sure all of our children and educators are in the classroom, in person and safe,” Cooper said.