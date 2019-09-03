Gov. Cooper holds briefing on Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference with state emergency officials Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Office of the Governor, the news conference will be held at 4 p.m. at the North Carolina Emergency Operations Center, located at 1636 Gold Star Drive in Raleigh.

Cooper will be giving an update on Dorian’s possible impact to North Carolina.

Cooper issued a mandatory evacuation of all of the state’s barrier islands — from the Virginia state line to the South Carolina state line — ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

Multiple counties and communities along the Outer Banks had already issued mandatory evacuation orders ahead of the governor’s executive order on Tuesday afternoon.

The storm is expected to impact the North Carolina coast later on Thursday and into Friday morning. Inland areas could also receive a few inches of rain, which could lead to flooding.