Gov. Cooper, NC Coronavirus Task Force to provide update as some states push to ease restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and health officials will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon as data continues trending downward statewide and states across the country begin easing restrictions.

Last week, NCDHHS allowed for safe, indoor visitations to resume at many long-term care facilities due to a “rapid decline” in new cases.

Health leaders said the decision was made after case rates dropped “15-fold” in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities since transmission peaked in January. Due to the decline in cases, most facilities now meet the criteria to resume indoor visitations.

The push to return students to classrooms has also continued as cases drop. Health officials said they want students back in the classroom “to the fullest extent,” in a statement NCDHHS last week.

The department released new guidance for public schools grades K-12 and said remote learning should only be done for higher-risk students and for families opting to do remote learning for their children.

“Extensive research tells us we can bring students back to the classroom with the right measures in place,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “And students need in-person school not only for academics, but to learn social skills, get reliable meals, and to continue to grow and thrive.”

A bill to require schools to reopen full-time was vetoed by Gov. Cooper. Senate Republicans have thus far failed to garner enough votes to override the governor’s veto.

As of Tuesday, 875,903 COVID-19 cases and 11,552 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported statewide.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Gov. Cooper’s news conference live on air and online at 3 p.m. Tuesday.