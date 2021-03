Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as health officials advise against spring break travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday as vaccinations continue for Groups 1-4 and health officials warn against traveling for spring break.

Last week, North Carolina expanded vaccination to parts of Group 4, including anyone with a medical condition that puts them at a high risk of severe illness and people in congregate living settings.

As vaccinations continue across the state, Cooper warned last Wednesday that people should be cautious of contagious COVID-19 variants that are increasing across the state.

β€œHealth experts tell us these variants spread more easily and can make us even sicker,” Cooper said. β€œWe need to wear our masks, take this seriously and act responsibly. We’ll continue emphasizing prevention even as we focus our priority on distributing vaccines in a way that’s fast and fair.”

Health officials are also advising students to stay home for spring break. Mecklenburg County issued a travel advisory Friday, encouraging spring breakers to cancel their travel plans in order to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Vaccination eligibility for the rest of Group 4 is set to begin April 7.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Gov. Cooper’s news conference live on air and online at 2 p.m. Tuesday.