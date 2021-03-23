Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as health officials advise against spring break travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday as vaccinations continue for Groups 1-4 and health officials warn against traveling for spring break.

Last week, North Carolina expanded vaccination to parts of Group 4, including anyone with a medical condition that puts them at a high risk of severe illness and people in congregate living settings.

As vaccinations continue across the state, Cooper warned last Wednesday that people should be cautious of contagious COVID-19 variants that are increasing across the state.

“Health experts tell us these variants spread more easily and can make us even sicker,” Cooper said. “We need to wear our masks, take this seriously and act responsibly. We’ll continue emphasizing prevention even as we focus our priority on distributing vaccines in a way that’s fast and fair.”

Health officials are also advising students to stay home for spring break. Mecklenburg County issued a travel advisory Friday, encouraging spring breakers to cancel their travel plans in order to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Vaccination eligibility for the rest of Group 4 is set to begin April 7.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Gov. Cooper’s news conference live on air and online at 2 p.m. Tuesday.